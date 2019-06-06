The Smithers community is coming together this weekend to lend some support to a local teen battling cancer.

Ethan Dehoog was diagnosed with Leukaemia a year ago and since then has spent the majority of his time at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

With the increasing costs of the ongoing treatment, Caroline Marko has organized a community garage sale to raise funds to help the family.

“I think this is a great way to show them we still think of them and we still care. For most of us, our lives have moved on, but their lives have been stuck in the same gear ever since last year.”

Marko said the garage sale has a little bit of everything and encourages donations of all kinds of unbroken, clean items, including clothing and furniture.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday in the parking lot behind old Elk’s Hall, people can support the cause by dropping off a donation or picking up something new.

There will also be a live auction at 10 a.m. with items that include an $800 bike.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see how this community has come together, and it’s people from all walks of life, and people I have not even met before who have shown up to donate,” said Marko.