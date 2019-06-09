To try and address the issues caused by the temporary shutdown of the Smithers curbside recycling, the town has announced weekly garbage pick up.

In a statement, the town said it will only collect bagged materials in residential garbage carts.

Residents are still encouraged to save recyclable items until the town can reinstate curbside collection or to take things directly to the Smithers/Telkwa Transfer station.

Information on the recycling program at the transfer station is on both the Town of Smithers and Regional District of Bulkley Nechako websites.

The temporary shutdown of the curbside recycling is due to a fire that broke out at the Smithers Recycling Centre a month ago, leaving the town without a site to properly disposed of recycling