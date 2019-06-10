The community garage sale for Ethan Dehoog, raising over $12,000 this weekend in Smithers.

Ethan was diagnosed with Leukaemia a year ago and since then has spent the majority of his time at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The organizer of the event Caroline Marko said the response from the community on Saturday was great.

“It went amazing we started at seven we had a bunch of volunteers show up to lend a hand setting up.”

She said there were a lot of great donations and auction items that they will continue to sell online to raise more money for the family.

“For the Dehoog’s I think it was a well-needed voice from the town of Smithers, our community, that we love them and support them and we all pull together.”