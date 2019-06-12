A Smithers gymnastics coach is charged with sexual assault of a minor, dating back to the early 2000s.

Marcel Dubroy, a 68-year old is charged with six sexual offences involving a teenage girl, including Sexual Exploitation in a position of trust, Sexual Interference, and Sexual Assault on a person under the age of 16.

The alleged incidents happened between January 1, 2002, to April 30, 2008, while he was the girl’s coach in Regina.

In a statement, Regina RCMP said due to his access to young children; they felt the need to release his occupation.

“The alleged offences are the result of the position of authority and trust held by the accused over the victim during the years that he was her gymnastics coach,” said RCMP.

On their website, the Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club said, “Mr. Marcel Dubroy has taken leave due to a provisional suspension by Gymnastics Canada for alleged Code of Ethics and Conduct violations. This provisional suspension was made May 21, 2019.”

The incident was reported to Regina Police Services last November by a woman now 30-years-old.

Dubroy was released on a promise to appear and will make his first appearance on these charges in Regina on July 17.