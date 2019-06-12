Better health care for Bulkley Valley residents is not that far away.

The long-awaited CT scanner at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital will soon be operational.

The scanner arrived last week and should be ready to go by mid-July.

Communications Lead for Capital Projects, Andrea Palmer said it’s great news.

“It’s amazing to get a big, beautiful, new machine that can help support furthering patient services.”

The CT scanner will provide a vital service to the town with approximately 4000 people having to travel hours out of Smithers every year to access scanners in Prince George and Terrace.