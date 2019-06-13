Nameless real estate companies to be addressed as feds combat money laundering

Federal cabinet ministers are in B.C. to try and tackle the province’s money laundering problem. The special meeting is taking place in Vancouver and will highlight legislative changes to end hidden real estate ownership. It was revealed in May that billions of dollars were being laundered throughout the province.

Justin Trudeau hopes to talk new NAFTA deal with Trump before G20

Justin Trudeau planned to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump before G20 later this month. The Globe and Mail reported the Prime Minister is aiming for June 20th but nothing has been made official. Trudeau wants to discuss the new NAFTA deal and getting Trump’s support to convince China to release two detained Canadians.

Software to help people stalk others phones a problem in Canada

Stalkerware is apparently a problem in Canada and some want the government to do more to crack down on it. CTV news cited a report from the University of Toronto that said the technology is usually planted on someone’s phone secretly and can essentially track their every move. It is usually done by a controlling spouse.

Protestors continue to delay tabling of extradition bill in Hong Kong

Protestors and police became violent on the streets of Hong Kong resulting in the suspension of legislature meetings for a second day. The activists oppose a bill that will allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial. They say it will give China too much power. Police reportedly used tear gas and rubber bullets on the crowds.

Arrests made in relation to the abduction of 2 Canadians in Ghana

Eight people were arrested related to the kidnapping of a couple of Canadian women in Ghana. Officials with the West African country said five Ghanaians and three Nigerians were taken into custody after the two were rescued from a suburban building. Both women have been described as safe and unharmed.