Road resurfacing announcement | Attached photo left to right: Carol Pritchard, Kathy Clay (Chair of Kispiox Valley Community Association), Pat Hobenshield, Carl Lutz (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, District Manager, Bulkley Stikine), Doug Donaldson (MLA Stikine), Earl Hobenshield | (supplied by BC New Democrat caucus)

Over 150-kilometres of Highway 16 and the Kispiox Valley Road are getting resurfaced.

Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson announced in a news release that seal coating would be used to improve safety and efficacy along the route.

“Finally the gravel road will be seal coated from Kispiox village to the 17-mile bridge, creating a smooth and dust-free corridor that’s safer, more comfortable for users and means less wear and tear on vehicles,” said Donaldson.

The section of Highway 16 being sealed is from Boulder Creek west to New Hazelton.

The total budget for the project costs $3.2 million, with $750,000 of that is going towards Kispiox.

“People in the Kispiox Valley have been waiting on improvements to the Kispiox Valley Road for a long time, and it’s something I have advocated for as an MLA.”