Eleven projects split nearly $230 grand in funding from Nechako-Kitamaat Development
The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund has granted eight projects with some funding.
Combined, Directors approved $229,851 in funding for various projects.
“The Nechako-Kitimaat Development Fund is setup to support long-term economic development, these benefits really provide a boost to these smaller communities,” said Britta Boudreau, Manager of the NKDFS.
The following grants were awarded to new projects:
- $40,000 was granted to Stellat’en First nation for trail development. This project will develop 3,000 metres of single-track nature trails suitable for hiking, trail running and cycling.
- The Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Society was awarded $72,668 toward the installation of a live burn building at the Regional Training Centre. This facility will be used to train firefighters and industry first responders from rural northern BC communities.
- The Village of Fraser Lake was approved $18,000 in funding to go toward softball field rehabilitation.
- The Village of Fraser Lake was granted $2,599 to assist with the installation of a chain link fence at the waste water dump station to facilitate an expansion of services.
- The Lakes District Film Society was granted $40,000 to go toward structural repairs for the Beacon Theatre.
- The Lakes District Fair Association was awarded $22,763 to assist with the Pump House/Concession Rebuild project.
- An amount of $20,000 was approved for the District of Vanderhoof to go toward the Friendship Centre Kitchen upgrade project.
Three additional projects were approved un the under $5,000 application category as follows:
- The Vanderhoof Farmers’ Market was awarded $1,300 to go towards the Farmers’ Market Summer Festival Summer Festival Series.
- An amount of $1,725 was approved for the Village of Fraser Lake to assist with the boat launch parking rehabilitation project.
- The Village of Fraser Lake was granted $690 toward the arena lighting project.