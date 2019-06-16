After 25 years, Ramona Wilson family is still no closure to justice for her murder.

Ramona went missing in the summer of 1994, and her body was found by the Smithers Airport 10 months later on April 10, in 1995.

Her family held their annual walk on Saturday to keep her memory alive and raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

Ramona’s cousin Alvin Sampson says it something they have to do.

“We have to do this. We are losing too many ladies from the indigenous population,” said Sampson.

RCMP Unit Commander for the Highway of Tears, Ron Palta, was at the walk and says they are always looking for information to help advance this case.

“It’s important to show the police are still continued to engage in this but also to bring awareness to these cases that’s what we need help move these cases forward to help solve them to keep them in the mind of everyone,” said Palta.

He adds someone out there knows something, and the hope is that they come forward.