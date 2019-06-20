Residents in Smithers may want to plan their routes when out and about as a series of roadwork projects are about to get underway.

LB Paving will begin roadwork in Town this week. The following locations are included in the 2019 program:

Intersection Repairs:

Local repairs at First and Main, Third and Main, Third and King, Pacific, and Tatlow.

Start Thursday, June 20th, expected completion Wednesday, June 26th.

Evening work is scheduled; expect intermittent single-lane closures with possible full closure on Sunday evening and/or Monday evening.

4000 Block of Eight Avenue, between Morice Drive and the alley:

Milling and new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th

3800 Block of Eight Avenue, between Queen Street and the alley:

Level course and overlay with new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Queen Street between Eight Avenue and Court Street:

Level course and overlay with new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Princess Crescent, northbound lane, from King Street 115 meters south:

Milling and new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Additionally, work on Mountainview Drive just south of Glacier Street will be scheduled for later this summer