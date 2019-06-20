Roadwork projects to get underway in Smithers
Main St. and Highway 16 in Smithers. (Shain Loughran, MyBulkleyLakesNow)
Residents in Smithers may want to plan their routes when out and about as a series of roadwork projects are about to get underway.
LB Paving will begin roadwork in Town this week. The following locations are included in the 2019 program:
Intersection Repairs:
- Local repairs at First and Main, Third and Main, Third and King, Pacific, and Tatlow.
- Start Thursday, June 20th, expected completion Wednesday, June 26th.
- Evening work is scheduled; expect intermittent single-lane closures with possible full closure on Sunday evening and/or Monday evening.
4000 Block of Eight Avenue, between Morice Drive and the alley:
- Milling and new asphalt.
- Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th
3800 Block of Eight Avenue, between Queen Street and the alley:
- Level course and overlay with new asphalt.
- Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.
Queen Street between Eight Avenue and Court Street:
- Level course and overlay with new asphalt.
- Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.
Princess Crescent, northbound lane, from King Street 115 meters south:
- Milling and new asphalt.
- Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.
Additionally, work on Mountainview Drive just south of Glacier Street will be scheduled for later this summer