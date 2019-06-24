The 2019 BC Rural Health Awards recipients, left to right: Dr. Joshua Greggain and Catherine Wiebe,Hope/Fraser Canyon; Dr. Robert Calder, Osoyoos; Dr. Glenn Fedor, Williams Lake; Dr. Daphne Hart, Smithers/Bulkley Valley; Dr. Stuart Iglesias, Bella Bella; Dr. Stuart Johnston, Director, RCCbc. Photo credit: Bree Orser, (Supplied by RCCbc)

A Bulkley Valley doctor has received a lifetime achievement award for her commitment and contributions to the community.

Daphne Hart is one of four doctors that were honoured by the Rural Coordination Centre of BC for her work over the last 38 years.

“RCCbc is honoured to be able to recognize the great work of these four rural generalist physicians who have stepped up to meet their community’s many healthcare needs,” said Dr. Ray Markham, Executive Director.

“Their embrace of diverse medical practice as well as medical leadership speaks to how rewarding rural medicine can be, both individually and at a community level,” he added.

Starting as a family physician, she branched out into HIV primary care, methadone maintenance, and oncology.

Having retired in January, Hart served as Chief of Staff and was the administrative Medical Lead responsible for developing Northern Health’s MAiD program.

“Her work at the Central Interior Native Health Clinic in Prince George – deepened her understanding of social justice in medicine and how to action those principles,” said a news release by Rural Coordination Centre BC.