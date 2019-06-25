Ukraine’s new president visiting Toronto next week

Ukraine’s new president will visit Toronto next week for a major international conference on his Country’s future.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he and the president will discuss Ukraine’s reform efforts and its path toward integration with Europe. The popular TV actor is a political novice, but ran away with this spring’s presidential election.

Saskatchewan’s arguments against federal carbon tax could be heard in December

The Saskatchewan government’s arguments against the federal carbon tax could be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The province says it has been notified that the reference case has been tentatively set for December 5th. Attorney General Don Morgan says he still believes Ottawa violated Saskatchewan’s constitutional jurisdiction with the tax.

Bombardier selling jet program to Mitsubishi

Bombardier is selling its CRJ Series regional jet program to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Mitsubishi is paying $550 million in cash and assuming liabilities of about $200 million.