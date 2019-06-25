The local CUPE 2145 has reached a tentative agreement with SD54 for their K-12 support workers.

This comes after negotiations start in April, and right before the current agreement was set to expire at the end of the month.

President of the local CUPE 2145, Rolanda Lavallee, said this is the best deal she has seen in quite some time.

“I have been in SD54 for almost 10 years, and I feel this is the best deal I have ever seen in my 10 years.”

She said part of the deal addresses general wages and benefits at the provincial level in addition to local problems involving recruitment and retentions.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our bargaining team – they were great. We all worked well together and were professional. Our members came to the table ready to do business,” said Lavallee.

The new deal will be in place until June 30, 2022.