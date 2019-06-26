Farmers could feel more fallout from Canada’s dispute with China as meat exports are banned

China has suspended all imports of Canadian meat. The Canadian Press reported that Beijing claimed they found almost 200 forged health certificates on Canadian pork products. It could make things even tougher on Canadian farmers who were already feeling the burn financially. China was already denying shipments of Canadian canola, peas and soybeans.

Trudeau heads to G20 meeting in Japan

Justin Trudeau will rely on U.S. President Donald Trump to free two detained Canadians in China. The Prime Minister will meet with world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan. The Associated Press is reporting a meeting between the three nations is unlikely though. The arrests are thought to be retaliation for Canada detaining a high ranking Huawei executive.

Orphaned Canadian unlikely to be returned anytime soon from Syria

There isn’t enough support to reunite an orphaned Canadian child in Syria with her remaining family back home. CTV News reports that defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the country doesn’t have a good enough relationship with the Middle Eastern nation. The four-year-old is the last surviving member of a family that moved to Syria to join ISIS.

Mueller to speak publicly on Russian interference probe

Robert Mueller will testify publicly regarding his Trump-Russia report. The Associated Press said Mueller will comply with subpoenas issued by the House judiciary and intelligence committees. Mueller hasn’t commented on his report since issuing it last month.