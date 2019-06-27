Prime Minister Trudeau in Japan amid new tension between countries

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Osaka, Japan for the G-20 leaders summit amid new tension between Canada and China.

A journalist was on board HMCS Regina when two Chinese fighter jets flew within 300 metres of the frigate, saying it was the first such encounter. However, Regina’s captain, Commander Jake French, has played down any threat, saying air forces checking out foreign navies operating in their backyard is just what militaries do.

Governments working together on action plan for plastic waste

The federal, provincial and territorial governments have pieced together an action plan to gradually harmonize the recycling and reduction of plastic waste.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says there is agreement that there should be consistent standards and targets for companies that produce plastic waste or use it to package their products. McKenna says tensions continued around the table between her and ministers from conservative governments over the federal carbon tax.

Twitter to start putting warning labels on tweets by politicians

Twitter is going to start slapping warning labels on tweets by politicians who use the service to threaten or abuse others.

The new policy follows complaints from activists and others that American President Donald Trump has gotten a free pass from Twitter to attack his enemies. Twitter says the policy applies to all government officials, candidates and similar public figures with more than 100-thousand followers.