The Northwest Fire Centre has responded to 11 reports of smoke since a band of lightening moved through the region yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

According to a news release from the centre, only seven of those reports had fires related to them.

Lightning-caused wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre include:

Skeena Fire Zone:

* R50739 – This fire is about 12.5 kilometres northwest of Rosswood on the shores of Kitsumkalum Lake. It covers less than one hectare. Two Initial Attack Crews attended this fire and received support from an airtanker. Crews are returning to the site today, supported by firefighting aircraft.

* R50749 – This fire is about 12.5 kilometres northwest of Meziadin Junction and covers less than one hectare. Firefighters are attending this fire today, with helicopter bucketing support.

Bulkley Fire Zone:

* R30750 – This fire is about 3.5 kilometres north of the Smithers Airport and covers about 0.2 hectares. An Initial Attack Crew responded with a BC Wildfire Service wildfire officer and helicopter support on Wednesday evening. Crews are on site today and working to extinguish the fire. This fire is being held and no air support is necessary today.

* R40759 – This fire is about 40 kilometres north of Hazelton and covers less than one hectare. This fire is being assessed by BC Wildfire Service crews.

* R30763 – This fire is about 22 kilometres northwest of the Smithers Airport, near Trout Creek. It covers less than one hectare. BC Wildfire Service crews are responding.

* R30761 – This fire is about five kilometres southwest of Witset, near John Brown Creek, and covers less than one hectare. BC Wildfire Service crews are responding.

Nadina Fire Zone:

* R20731 – This fire is about seven kilometres east of Morice Lake and covers less than one hectare. An initial Attack Crew found one tree on fire. The crew felled the tree and extinguished the flames. This fire is now out. No other fire was discovered in the area.

Another band of lightning is expected today and crews are on standby to respond to any new fires.