From a London fog to a lemon meringue pie Smithers Brewing Co. has undoubtedly come up with some exciting flavours during their first year.

The local brewery is celebrating their first anniversary today (June 27th) and they are not going anywhere soon.

Co-owner and Head Brewer for Smithers Brewing Co., Cameron McKeigan said they knew they would do well but never expected such a good response.

“This whole process even before opening up to this whole year we have just been completely overwhelmed by the support we are getting in the community.”

McKeigan runs the brewery along with fellow owners Adin Bennett, Blaine Estby, and Sascha Hillebrand.

He said the four all wanted to fill a gap in the North and they realized all their visions matched up.

“The North in geographical large but quite small so I heard about three guys looking to open a brewery in Smithers and looking to do it seriously, and they heard about a professional brewer very close by willing to relocate.”

The brewery is celebrating with a limited edition cask brewed for the occasion, wagon rides, and a special meal featuring a chicken marinated in their Irish stout.