The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Is making sure people with communication disabilities in the North can be more independent with $9.3-million in funding.

The funding will be spread out over three years to the Communication Assistance for Youth and Adults (CAYA) program to be used at centers throughout the province, giving adults assistive technology and professional support.

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, said through communication people with disabilities can have the lives they want.

“The ability for us to communicate to speak to each other, to ask for what we want, to talk with our loved ones and our family is something most of us take that for granted, and it is such an important part of life the ability to interact like that.”

CAYA is currently helping 100 people in the North who have issues communicating and verbalizing due to an array of disability like ALS and autism.

The program provides support to residents 19 years and older. In the last three years, 820 people throughout BC have been given technologies which allow them to be more independent.

This means being able to do things book a hair appointment or order a coffee when out with friends.

“The ability to speak and the ability to interact and express your own wishes becomes really important,” Simpson said.