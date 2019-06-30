One Bulkley Valley resident is sounding the alarm on a potential dognapper in the Smithers Telkwa area.

Debby Meissner said it was late on June 19 when she heard her dog started to bark and sensed something was wrong.

“The passenger door opened and the person I could not see them but they were calling to the dog, and he alerted, so I knew something was wrong. When they saw me come down the driveway, they floored the truck.”

Meissner lives on Raymond Road right on the border between Smithers and Telkwa.

Her golden retriever was safe, but a post in the WTF Smithers Facebook group by another woman and reports by Meissner describe other identical incidents all involving a black pickup truck on the same street.

She reported the incident to RCMP, but with little information to go on, they are only able to confirm one report of a suspicious vehicle and won’t speculate on what it was doing.

“They have left that file open, and we understand that, but we know that they were trying to take the dog because they were calling to the dog,” Meissner said.