Firefighters are currently responding to four small wildfires caused by lightning in the Northwest Fire Centre.

On Sunday the Northwest Fire Centre experienced nearly 23,000 lightning strikes.

Jessica McDiarmid, Fire Information Officer with BC Wildfire said crews are at all four sites with all fires being under one hectare in size.

“Of those four begin actioned two are classified as under control, which means they have received sufficient fire action, one is being healed, and one is classified as out of control.”

The fire classified as out of control is 16 kilometres east of Meziadin Junction near a second fire that firefighters have under control.

The third is close by, located 12.5 kilometres northwest of Meziadin Junction whereas the fourth is 16 kilometres southwest of Kitwanga near Cedarvale.

There is also smoke in the area coming from the wildfires burning in Alaska and Yukon Territory.

McDiarmid said although there are not any fire prohibitions in place anyone that is lighting a fire should use plenty of precaution.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.