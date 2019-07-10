Alan Harris has been named the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Town of Smithers.

Harris has 15 years experience working in municipal government in B.C., in addition to spending the last seven years as General Manager of Corporate Services for the City of Beaumont, Alberta.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach said the town is pleased with his experience.

“We were looking, for someone with a background in municipal government, someone with a financial background which is always a huge aspect, and someone with a proven track record of leadership and we feel that Alan has all of those qualities,” said Bachrach.

“I am very excited and honoured for this opportunity to work with the Mayor, Council, Staff, and the community in helping Smithers achieve its strategic vision. Both my spouse and I are looking forward to enjoying all the treasures that the community has to offer,” Harris added.

Harris will start work with the Town in mid-August.