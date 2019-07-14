For All and All to Come (Supplied by Quintin Reeve)

A Prince George teen is finding a way to fund a budding snowboarding career and save the environment with his new clothing business.

Jasper Matthe 16-year-old has started his own clothing company called, For All and All to Come, which raises money to support the Coral Reef Foundation.

“A couple of years ago I was in Hawaii, and I noticed a lot of the coral dying off and this just popped into my head one night, and I was like you know I should just make shirts, sell them and donate money for charity.”

Twenty-five per cent of all of the profits go directly to the foundation with the rest invested back into the business and to help support his snowboarding career.

Matthe, a member of the BC Snowboarding team is going to Chile for the South American Cup later this month.

The brant features t-shirts and sweatshirts that can be purchased on Instagram a well as at Local Supply Co. in Smithers.

“It’s really good. It has been going through word of mouth, mostly friends and family; everyone loves the idea of it.”