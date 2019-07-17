A woman accused of breaching her probation conditions on an animal cruelty conviction has been found guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Catherine Adams defended herself in Quesnel this morning and pled not guilty to the charge.

She will appear in court on November 26th for a Pre Sentence Report.

Adams is accused of having 16 dogs on a property on Johnston Avenue in Quesnel in July of last year. The SPCA said the animals were in distress and being kept in crates that were too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and on feces and urine soaked matting.

She and her mother Karin were convicted on animal cruelty charges following an SPCA investigation in Houston in 2014.

They were sentenced in Smithers in October of 2015 and received a six-month conditional sentence and three years probation.

Conditions of that sentence included a 20-year ban on owning or being in the custody of animals.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now