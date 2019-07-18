Another big hit at Canfor!

United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 Union President Brian O’Rourke has confirmed to MyPGNow that the Isle Pierre Sawmill 45 kilometres west of Prince George will be going down to one shift.

He said this will result in the permanent loss of 50 to 55 jobs.

“Just got a call from one of their VP of HR informing me that they had to make the decision due to fibre supply drying up.”

He added the curtailment will go into effect on September 20th.

“A few months back they had a conference where they talked about anywhere from 10 to 12 mills having to go over the next eight to 12-year time span, due to the Pine Beatle, wood drying up, and forest fires but I was not expecting it all to happen in one year.”

This is the latest in a number of curtailments and shutdowns announced in Prince George and throughout Northern BC.

The announcement also comes a day after Fort St. James declared a financial crisis due to the Conifex sawmill closure.

“There have been a lot of curtailments, way worse then we had in 08 and 09.”

Meanwhile, Prince George Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris has just announced on Facebook that the Canfor Mill in Mackenzie will be indefinitely shutting down.