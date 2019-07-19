Canada settles Armed Forces class-action lawsuits related to sexual misconduct

The federal government will pay up almost $1 billion to settle lawsuits from members of the Canadian Military. It will go to survivors of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and sexual assault victim. The Canadian Press reported that $800 million will go to Canadian armed forces members with another $100 million going to other employees.

WHO declares international health emergency as Ebola cases increase in the Congo

Parts of the Congo are being called a warzones as the military tries to stop an Ebola outbreak. The world Health Organization declared the situation an international health emergency. Soldiers are forcing residents to wash their hands and get fever checks. Roughly 1,600 people have died from the virus over the last year.

Four of seven continents report record-breaking high temperatures in June

The Earth has a fever and there may not be a prescription. The world averaged almost one degree hotter than normal last month, making it the hottest June on record. The Associated Press reported that some climatologists said the trend won’t break thanks to climate change. Four of the seven continents broke temperature records last month.

Scheer claims new food guide not based on “sound science”

Andrew Scheer plans to review Canada’s new food guide if he is elected the next Prime Minister. The conservative leader doesn’t believe the updated guide is based on “sound science.” The Food Guide was updated at the start of 2019 for the first time in over a decade. It focused more on veggies and water and suggested less dairy and grain consumption.