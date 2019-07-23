Maintenance crews have started a 390 kilometers highway resurfacing project in Northern B.C.

The project will run between Stewart and Dease Lake. Highway 16 in Burns Lake, Telkwa and Hazelton are part of the project.

In Burns Lake crews will be paving near the downtown core and resurfacing about 36 kilometers of Highway 16 from Endako to Fort Fraser and Burns Lake Arterial.

Carl Lutz, Ministry of Transportation District Manager said the maintenance will improve safety and reliability.

“The Burns Lake section was in dire need of resurfacing, we’re happy to move ahead with this project and it will improve the corridor through the community,” said Lutz.

The seal coating part of the project in Telkwa that ran from Tower Road to Wakefield Road, as well as Babine Lake Road has since been completed.

Lutz also said to be safe while driving in any construction zones.

“Obey all traffic control personnel and signage and always check DriveBC for road and weather conditions,” said Lutz.

The project is expected to finish this fall.