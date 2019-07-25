The Bulkley Valley Museum and the Smithers Art Gallery are merging together again for the Bulkley Valley Fall Fair.

The two are creating a joint exhibit. It will be a mixture of photography and artwork. The exhibit is a celebration of the fall fair and showcasing the 100 years it has been running.

This is not the first time the two have merged together. They joined together for an exhibit for Canada 150.

Nicole Chernish Gallery Manager said since they’re both in the community they thought they would join together again.

“We want to celebrate art-ism and artists, all the history that we have in the area, it seemed like a natural kind of collaboration for us,” she said.

The exhibit will be open for people to look at will be on August 13.

Chernish also said the grand opening of the exhibit will happen after the parade on August 21.

“We will have some demonstrations and things happening out in the courtyard and some fun activities for both adults and children to do inside the exhibit,” Chernish said.

The gallery is accepting all kinds of artwork including sculpture work, clay or paper mache. The gallery is looking for artwork to explain what the fall fair means to the person.

Anyone who submits artwork has the opportunity to put it up for sale at the gallery as well.

Each person is allowed to submit to pieces with the last day to submit to the gallery is August 5th.