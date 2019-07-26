The man known for biking across B.C. To raise money for mental health is making a stop in Smithers.

Tyler Waddell will be stopping in the city after changing his route from the Alaska Highway to cities like Smithers, Burns Lake and Houston during his ride from Victoria to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Waddell began the bike ride journey after he struggled with mental health issues and decided to get the help that he needed. He started the bike ride to let other people who struggle with mental health issues that it is okay to talk about yourself.

Waddell said that there were major concerns from other people going on the highway because of the three people found murdered by Dease Lake.

“There’s only one more community left after Kitwanga and that would be Dease Lake, then this way I can access Terrace, I can go to Prince Rupert, I can also go to Haida Gwaii,” he said.

While Waddell is in town he will be checking out the services that Smithers has to offer for not just mental illness issues but also anonymous meetings.

Waddell also said there are many programs out there to help people who are dealing with their mental health.

“Talk to someone before it gets too bad because you really don’t want to go to the deepest of the rock bottoms to access these things they’re so readily available to everyone,”