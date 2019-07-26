Search for B.C. teens charged with murder continues

RCMP say they are going door to door in Gillam Manitoba searching for the two teen’s from B.C. wanted in connection to three murders.

In an update Friday afternoon, police say they are also investigating the possibility that the two suspects may have inadvertently received help and left the area and that the two may have changed their appearances. Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, who are 18 and 19, are charged in the murder of one man and suspected in the fatal shootings of a young couple.

Federal Justice Minister reviewing recommendations on improving extradition process

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is studying recommendations on how to improve Canada’s extradition process and make it more understandable for the public.

Lametti was commenting on an external review into the extradition of Ottawa academic Hassan Diab that found Canada’s extradition law is largely misunderstood and the system could work better. Diab was extradited to France where he served prison time for his alleged involvement in a 1980 synagogue bombing until a French judge eventually dismissed the allegations.

Tiki torches recalled over fire hazard

Don’t take these torches to your luau.

Health Canada has announced a recall on Fusion brand solar-powered tiki torches because of the risk of fire with the company behind the product saying they have already received 19 reports of the light melting, but no injuries have been reported. Health Canada says the batteries can overheat, causing the light fixture’s housing to melt.