a lightning bolt in the sky (supplied by: pixabay)

More wet weather is on the way for Bulkley Valley according to Environment Canada.

It will be a soggy start to the weekend as there is a strong system going through the Coast Mountain. The rain is expected to finish tomorrow morning. There still is a chance of rain for tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

Meteorologist, Matt MacDonald said it’s been a soggy July for the Valley and the Lakes.

“Today we’re expecting anywhere from five to ten millimeters of rain and that’s on top of the 45 millimeters we’ve seen this month,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald also said more rain is on the way.

“It still seems pretty unsettled, we’re going to have to wait until the beginning of August to see a drier and warmer trend,”

Sunday is expected to be the nicest day all weekend.