Manhunt enters day six for two teens wanted in relation to three people killed in B.C.

Residents of two Northern Manitoba communities are locking all doors in windows as police search for the B.C. killers. Police along with military, K9 and air services continue to search the town of Gillam where Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were seen last week. RCMP got a recent report the two may have been moved 90 km southwest to York Landing.

Six-year-old one of three killed in California mass shooting

Mass shootings are always tragic but they tend to hit harder when children are involved and that’s the newest update from California. Yesterday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival claimed the life of a six-year-old boy. Two others were killed and 15 injured when a man with a rifle cut a hole in a fence and opened fire at the crowd. He was then shot dead by police.

Around 15,000 patients may be misdiagnosed for dementia and Parkinson’s

Canadians diagnosed with dementia or Parkinson’s disease may actually have a surgically curable “imposter” version. CTV News reported the condition is called normal pressure hydrocephalus and mimics symptoms of the two incurable conditions. There are an estimated 15,000 patients in Canada misdiagnosed.