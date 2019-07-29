The Salvation Army Bulkley Valley Ministries will be getting a new director.

The current director of the past three years, Tim Sharp is moving to Edmonton, Alta. August 1. Sharp has accepted the role of The Salvation Army Community Resource Centre Director.

The Salvation Army Bulkley Valley Ministries will be welcoming a new Director, Adam Marshall. Marshall and his wife Mykaela currently live in London, Ont. Marshall currently works as the Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator

Outgoing Director of the Salvation Army Bulkley Valley Ministries, Tim Sharp said the couple has heard great things about the Bulkley Valley and the programs the Salvation Army is working on.

“Some of our programs that we’ve started and some of our services that we started, such as our backpack program, our kid’s programs that we’re running. I think they’re looking at it as a great opportunity to serve the community,” said Sharp.

Sharp also took the time to appreciate the community supporting the army and him while he was in the director role.

“I felt supported from day one and really those who came alongside us and gave us guidance, our community council members and other supporters in the city. I just want to say thank you for supporting us, and supporting me while I was here,” said Sharp.

Adam and Mykaela will be arriving August 12 to the area. Kelly Spurway will be providing the leadership to Bulkley Valley until the Marshalls arrive.