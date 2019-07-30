Federal Finance Minister looking into data breach at Capitol One Finance

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he is in touch with the head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to investigate a massive data breach at Capitol One Finance.

A Seattle woman allegedly accessed the personal information of 100-million Americans and six-million Canadians and now faces a charge of computer fraud and abuse. Federal agents began tracking Paige A Thompson online after being notified by Capital One of a possible breach in July.

Still no sign of teen murder suspects

The massive manhunt for two British Columbia murder suspects has ended without success in a remote indigenous community in northern Manitoba.

Mounties have pulled out of York Landing. The search was triggered by a tip from an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group, that two men matching the descriptions of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod had been seen at the local dump.

Ottawa increases spending on public awareness campaigns

The federal government spent nearly $17.7 million on public awareness campaigns between April and June, up nearly 21 per cent from year-ago levels.

The government had until the end of June to get any ad buys out of the way under new rules the Liberals introduced to ban government advertising in the months leading up to the election.