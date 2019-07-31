The Skeena Wild are hosting an event tomorrow at The Old Church.

It runs from 6:30 until 8:30 P.M. On 3704 First Avenue.

The event allows the Skeena Wild the opportunity to get out into the community to explain the impacts of climate change and the Skeena watershed.

Salmon and Steelhead are in the middle of the climate change crisis where they are not breeding as rapidly.

Almost 2 million steelheads were expected to return to the area but only 400 thousand did.

Julia Hill Sorochan, Operations Manager said the goal of the event is to show people what they can do to improve the situation of climate change and to improve salmon and steelheads lifestyles.

“Climate change is such a big issue and the majority of the impacts they’re experiencing from climate change feel out of our reach. But there are tangible things that individuals can do. So, again we’re putting these events on so we can help people better understand what their role is,” said Sorochan.

Recently there have been different fishing bans such as the one at Wet’suwet’en First Nation because of the low breeding numbers.

Sorochan also said that these low numbers are devastating and the smallest run in history. Chinook was one of the rare salmon species that were above anticipated.

“While they were slightly better than anticipated this year, they were still really low compared to the 10-year average,” said Sorochan.

The Skeena Wild are hoping people who come to the event walk away with a feeling of empowerment and being more adaptive.