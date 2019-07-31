Paving of Beaver Rd. In Witset started yesterday (Tuesday).

The construction is expected to last until the end of September. For the next two months, they will be removing and replacing the gravel that is currently on the road.

Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area as it is expected to only go down to one lane and are told Beaver Rd by Two Mile is a good alternate route.

Flaggers will be in the area to direct traffic.