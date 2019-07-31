The Department of Fisheries has put a ban on Salmon fishing in Skeena-River watershed.

The DOF announced on Friday that the ban was effective July 27. Because of the ban, the Family Fishing Derby that was supposed to happen this weekend has now been canceled.

For people who have already registered will get refunded.

Rebecca Morris, Witset First Nation Director of Tourism and Economic Development said the area where they were hosting the derby is busy with salmon.

“We’re pretty disappointed that we’ve had to cancel it, but people can face up to a five thousand dollars in fines if caught fishing when there are notices like this,” said Morris.

Wet’suwet’en asked the DOF to put the recreational ban in place because the stocks of the sockeye are low and the nation is relying on the Chinook stock. The Nation is also looking after their conservation area.

The recreational closure is so the Wet’suwet’en can catch additional salmon to be harvested for food, social and ceremonial.

In order for the ban to be lifted there would have to be a drastic increase in the livestock.

Chief Na’Moks said he hopes the community understands why the ban was put in place.

“This is the best for the salmon and for the future. Everything that is there is needed to go to the spawning bed. This is not poor thinking, this isn’t an afterthought, this is to protect what is there,” said Na’Moks.