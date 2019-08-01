The Air Canada Celebrity Golf Tournament is back again next week.

The charity is in its 26th year and arrives in Smithers every two years. All of the proceeds go to a local charity. This year all the proceeds will be going to the Bulkley Valley Hospital Foundation.

This year, the golf tournament added a new element; a concert for the sponsors and celebrities in town for the tournament.

JC Brown, Co-chair of the tournament said the concert will be on Friday night and is hosted by B.C. natives Faber Drive.

“It’s to kind of create a different atmosphere for the celebrities and something new and exciting, so they can experience something cool in the area,” said Brown.

Brown also said the concert is meant so the sponsors and celebrities can mingle.

Some celebrities have participated every year such as Joe Watson and Charlie Simmer.

Brown also said that getting guests to come to the tournament is becoming easier and easier because the celebrities are bringing friends as well.

“I think it’s the people are great in the area, the area its self they love, the event,” said Brown.

He also mentioned without the community and sponsors they would not be able to put the event on.

Tournament celebrations begin Aug.8 and ends Aug.10.