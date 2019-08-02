A single mother from Burns Lake will be featured on a reality show next week.

Michelle Culberson found out about the show Play To Win through a trainer, Ray Higdon. Higdon posted on a private Facebook group that his wife Jessica and him were putting together a reality show. Culberson applied and sent in a video and was one of the 40 contestants chosen.

The show helps people break through their own limitations and to help these people reach the goals they have set for themselves. Culberson said the show is a mixture of the Apprentice and Shark Tank.

She also said the whole experience was terrifying and unnerving.

“It was pushing us really hard, we had to quickly figure out if we were willing to get out of our comfort zone and push ourselves harder then we had or we were just going to crumble under the pressure,” said Culberson.

The show was filmed in Fort Myers, Fla. The show began filming on May 24 and ended May 28. During the challenges, they even got brought to different areas like Patio De Leons and even did a challenge at Ray Higdon’s house.

Michelle Culberson said while watching the show other people will be able to see themselves in the other contestants.

“It’s going to be a lot of life lessons that people can take from this, it’s not just about business, it’s not just about sales, it’s not just about network marketing. It’s about truly stepping into our power and living that big life that we really want to live,” said Culberson.

Play to Win will have four episodes. The premiere episode will air on Ray Higdon’s Facebook page during a watch party on Aug.8 at 8 P.M. EST/5P.M. PST.