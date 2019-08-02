Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach is joining outgoing Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, Nathan Cullen, and other local mayors to call on the federal government to support forestry workers.

There have been many job losses in Mills across BC and recently in Fort St. James. In the past 10 years, there have been over 30,000 job losses.

Numerous families have been struggling financially because of the curtailments and mill closures.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said the federal government can provide assistance to these families that are struggling.

“Communities are in transition and helping communities through that transition is going to take everyone at the table and it’s going to take some resources,” said Bachrach.

The mayors understand that the resolution is not going to come easy. They are looking for help on how to assist these communities.

The curtailments affect a big portion of Northern BC’s economy.

Mayor Bachrach also said the letter was a way for all the mayors to stand together.

“Communities like Mackenzie and others that have seen hundreds and hundreds of jobs on the line. Those communities need our support,” said Bachrach.