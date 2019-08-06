The Spirit of the North Festival is coming back for its fourth consecutive year.

The festival is a chance to showcase international level artists. Some of the artists that will be at the festival are from Northern BC. The festival gives them an opportunity to play where they live and in some cases even teach.

Originally it started in Smithers but this year it is expanding into Houston and Hazelton.

The festival has added some new things this year as well as kept some favourite activities. The children’s workshop will be back again this year at the library and a family folk dance at Bolville Square. Some new events that can be seen during the festival is a workshop not geared toward children but for adults with disabilities and a concert in Houston.

Some artists the community will be familiar with that are coming back to the festival would Jelena Vladikovic, Pedro Meireles and Flora Camuzet.

Roxi Dykstra, Artistic Director said the reason why artists decide to come back is that they feel touched by the community.

“Our community has a hunger for excellent artistic experiences and are really appreciative of people coming in because it’s so far away to get to the city,” said Dykstra.

Dykstra also said different venues for the festival include Bolville Square and all down Main St.

“We’re just really excited to bring this kind of event to the community and the community wants it and brings it in and we’re just proud of the artists to be involved,” said Dykstra.

The festival is happening August 10 and runs until August 17.