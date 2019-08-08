Police may never find out motive behind B.C. murders if suspects are dead

Police are still waiting on autopsy results to officially confirm whether or not two bodies found in Northern Manitoba are the B.C. fugitives. The remains were discovered Wednesday morning near the shore of the Nelson River where items linked to Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were found. The results will also shed light on how the two died. They were facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Vancouver man and were also suspects in the shooting deaths of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend.

Over 80% of poll respondents think campaigns will be nastier than last federal election

Canadians are expecting to see a lot of smear campaigns heading into October’s Federal election. A Nano’s poll commissioned by CTV said over 80 per cent of respondents expect it to be more negative than the previous one. Trudeau told donors at a fundraiser last year that he believed this campaign will be the nastiest one yet.

New treatment could shrink certain tumours

The discovery of a specific gene mutation should make cancers it causes easier to treat. The NTRK gene fusion was discovered by Canadian researchers and has been linked to thyroid, lung and sarcoma cancers. A treatment has been created and approved to be used by Health Canada which may shrink tumours or stop them from growing.

Amnesty Internation says visible minority travellers to U.S. should avoid populated areas

A worldwide human rights group is advising people against travelling to the U.S. after recent mass shootings killed over 30 people. Amnesty International said visible minorities could be at a higher risk of being targeted by gun violence. The group says anyone who fits the description should avoid places that are highly populated like events and houses of worship.