A new wildfire is burning Highway 37 just, four kilometers south of Bell II.

The fire was reported late Wednesday evening (Aug 7). The fire is covering about 10 hectares near Mehan Lake.

Jessica Mcdiarmid, Fire Information Office said the fire is close to the highway.

“One unit crew arrived this morning and found a smoldering ground fire covering about 10 hectares and another unit crew has made their way there this afternoon,” said Mcdiarmid.

Fire crews are working to put out the fire with helicopter support and air tankers.

Mcdiarmid also said smoke will be visible from Bell II and there are currently no damage or threaten for damage done to any structures.

“It is quite close to the Highway so, they’re working to protect that route and smoke as well as firefighting activity will likely be visible to anybody who’s traveling on Highway 37 in that are,” said Mcdiarmid.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call Bc Wildfire 1-800-663-5555 or go to their website www.bcwildfire.ca.