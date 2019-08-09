Federal government making changes it says will protect Canadians from excessive drug prices

The federal government is making changes that it says will better protect Canadians from excessive drug prices.

Health Canada is unveiling long-awaited changes to patented medicine regulations. They include allowing what’s known as the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board to consider whether the price of a drug reflects the value it has for patients.

Environment Minister touts Canada’s food guide for combating climate change

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the call to help combat climate change by eating more plants and less meat follows the recommendations in Canada’s new food guide.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report yesterday looking at land use and climate change. One conclusion was that the agriculture industry needs to make major changes to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including producing more plant-based proteins and less meat.

B.C. man freed from jail in Syria

A British Columbia man is tearfully thanking the Canadian and Lebanese governments for getting him out of a Syrian prison.

Kristian Baxter shed tears today at a news conference in Beirut after being freed from eight months in captivity.