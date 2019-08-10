The BC Wildfire Service is deploying additional resources to suppress the Mehan Lake Fire

The fire is currently burning about 75 kilometres north of Meziadin Junction and four kilometres south of Bell II along Highway 37.

The fire grew northward about eight hectares overnight and is now 58 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, it is not threatening any communities or structures. However, it is burning near Highway 37, and smoke and firefighting activity will be visible in the area. The BC Wildfire Service asks travellers to use extra caution when passing through the area.

An additional unit crew of 20 firefighters is en route to support the approximately 40 firefighters already on-site. Three aircraft are engaged to support the ground crews, and heavy machinery is being brought in to construct fireguards if needed.