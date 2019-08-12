A new group of courses is coming to Coast Mountain College this September.

The Cannabis Cultivation Series allows people to learn how to grow not only recreational cannabis but also medicinal.

The series is a collection of workshops that introduces the science behind growing cannabis for both indoors and outdoors. The course begins with a required course about licensing and the legal framework.

The course will be available in Prince Rupert, Terrace and Masset campuses.

Sarah Zimmerman, Executive Director for Communication for Coast Mountain College said the college is willing to bring the courses to other communities.

“If we get feedback from people in the Smithers community that they would like to see these workshops go ahead, we’d definitely consider doing one in Smithers,” said Zimmerman.

People who are interested in gardening will be more complex because growing cannabis is harder than growing a vegetable or fruit. The workshops will teach people how to work with the proper equipment, light cycles, nutrients and the anatomy of the cannabis.

Zimmerman said courses like the one Coast Mountain College is offering are offered in the south and that’s where they got the idea to bring it to the school.

“It’s important for people to understand the regulations and licensing around cannabis growing and that’s the really important starting point for us,” said Zimmerman.

The courses that are being offered can be seen on the college’s website www.coastmountaincollege.ca.