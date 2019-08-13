The fire that was spotted by Mehan Lake last Wednesday (Aug 7) has grown.

The fire is four kilometres outside of Bell II off of Highway 37, which is 350 kilometres outside of Smithers.

The fire grew over the weekend to 58 hectares.

Carolyn Bartos, Fire Information Officer said firefighters are on scene to help contain it and are doing a good job.

“We have three twenty person unit crews so, sixty firefighters on locations and they are being assisted with two helicopters,” Bartos said.

She also said the fire is highly visible from the highway.

“Just a notice to drivers who are in the location to be aware that it’s there and to use caution and also slow down but, try not to stop,” said Bartos.

There is no threat to communities and structures at this time. To report a wildfire or open burning violate, call 1-800-663-5555 or go to bcwildfire.ca.