A plane flies over the Mehan Lake wildfire. (courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

The two fires in the Cassiar Fire Zone have grown due to strong winds.

The two fires are by Tagish Lake and the other is by Barrington River.

The growth of the fires was spotted on Tuesday. The Tagish Lake fire is 40 kilometers west of Atlin and is now 890 hectares. BC Wildfire Service has put a plan to protect several cabins that are in the area including structural protection units a camera to monitor the fire activity.

Seventeen firefighters are on scene and are being supported by helicopters to help control the fire.

Carolyn Bartos, Fire Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service said there is an evacuation order put in place and began on Aug 8.

“Those orders have now been expanded so, the alert is now expanded a little bit north of that fire,” said Bartos.

Rain is expected in that area over the weekend so, BC Wildfire Service is hoping the rain will help control that fire.

The second fire is by Barrington River which, is 60 kilometers west of Telegraph Creek is about 4.600 hectares.

The fire spread to the southwest due to high winds.

Bartos also said the is about 25 kilometers from a fish camp at Tahltan Lake.

“That fish camp as we know is receiving structural protection, so that is large scale sprinklers in that area,” said Bartos.

The fire is not threatening any structures or communities but smoke from the fire is highly visible in the area.

Closer to home the Mehan Lake fire, four kilometers from Bell II which is 350 kilometers outside of Smithers is now considered under control.

Bartos also said they have reduced the amount of personnel on that scene.

“We did release two of the unit crews, there is now 20 and those crews are just patrolling the fire and looking for hot spots,” said Bartos.

There is no anticipation that the fire will grow.

To report a wildfire, call1-800-663-5555 or go to their website www.bcwildfire.ca.