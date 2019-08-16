The Bulkley Valley may have gotten spoiled the last few weeks with warm weather and sunshine but, that’s about to change.

Wet weather is on the way with highs only reaching the 15 and 16-degree mark.

Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada Meteorologist, said there is a system coming in from the Northwest Territories and the North.

“What we’re expecting is conditions to deteriorate on Saturday and Sunday with rain and showers for most of the weekend,” said Lundquist,

Saturday will only be a high of 16 degrees with a low of 10 degrees.

Into Sunday there will be a high of 15 degrees and it will cool right down to 5 degrees as the low.

Lundquist also said once mid-August comes around the weather will sometimes cool down.

“We can have ridges build back in and we can see temperature pick back up again and the weather warms up but, every time we have a breakdown kind of in the bridge of the system it’s harder and harder to recover from it,” said Lundquist

Friday is expected to be the best day of the weekend.