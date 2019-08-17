The province is partnering with Terrace driving school, All Nations Driving Academy for free drivers training in Indigenous rural communities.

The communities are for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Nechako regions. The training will help people travel to work, visit family, access health care and get employment.

B.C. Has not always had a safe transportation system and has been identified as a critical issue, especially for women in the area.

Wet’suwet’en Chief said he has a personal issue with it taking so long especially, with the Highway of Tears.

“With what happened to the north of us I think people need to be very aware and I think if you have that independence to do what you want when you want with a drivers license and the safety aspect of it, there are just so many good things about this,” said Na’Moks.

The province will be investing $360,000 in courses and services so people can get their learner and novice driver’s licenses.

Funding for the project is through the Indigenous Skills Training Development Fund. It will be providing $30 million in over three years.

Chief Na’moks also said he’s glad the Indigenous people are taking the course because of how spread out the north is.

“With winter coming on I hate the idea of people out in that cold or even trying to hitchhike, we don’t know who’s on that high way, we know each other,” said Na’Moks.

The nations getting free drivers training are Tahltan, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Ts’il Kaz Koh, Lake Babine Nation, Nee-Tahi-Buhn,Gitg’at First Nation, Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams Band, Gitxaala Nation, Gitsegukla, Nisga’a Nation, Hagwilget Village, Gitanmaax Band, Gitwangak, Gitanyow, Kitselas, Kitsumkalum and Wet’suwet’en.