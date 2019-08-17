The Department of Fisheries announced on Thursday (Aug 15) the ban on pink and coho salmon in the Skeena River Watershed will be lifted.

The DFO announced the ban last month because of low levels of Salmon.

The watershed does remain closed to chinook and sockeye salmon to protect the spawning stocks.

Wet’suwet’en Nation Chief Na’Moks said recreational fishing is still banned in their territory.

“We’ve actually had a self-imposed ban on sockeye for 20 years, we’ll take a few here and there but the majority go through to the spawning beds because it affects downstream from us to the ocean to our spawning beds,” said Na’Moks.

He also added he wish the DFO had a talk with the nation.

“We implemented it ourselves and they know there will be animosity when one group is allowed to access fish and another one is not, they should actually have consulted the Wet’suwet’en,” said Na’moks.

The opening for recreational fishing opening is effective immediately.